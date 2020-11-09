Machhil gunfight: Mopping-up operation still on, says top BSF officer

A mopping-up operation is still underway in Machhil sector of frontier district of Kupwara in north Kashmir where four security personnel and three militants were killed in a gunfight on Sunday, said an official today.

Speaking to journalists at the wreath laying ceremony of a slain BSF constable in Humhama, Additional Director General of BSF, Surinder Pawar said that the operation in Machil area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district is still underway.

Giving details of the gunfight, he said that at 1 am (on Saturday), BSF men noticed suspicious movement of three militants after which a team of BSF led by two constables—Constable Sudir Kumar and Constable Abdul challenged the militants. “One of the militants fired at Constable Sudir injuring him badly. The exchange of fire continued till 4:30 am. The injured BSF constable succumbed to his injuries,” Pawar said, as per news agency KNO.

Asked the status of infiltration, he said this year only 25 to 30 militants managed to enter into this side compared to 135 to 140 last year. “Our counter infiltration grid is very strong. Machhil was obviously a big infiltration bid that was foiled by alert troops,” he said.

He said the operation at Machil is still on. “The area comprises tough terrain and uneven ground. To rule out the presence of any other militant, sanitization and mopping-up operation is on in the area,” he said.

He said alert troops are maintaining the highest level of vigil to foil further infiltration bids along the LoC. “In view of the snowfall prediction in mid-November, there may be more attempts. But our troops are alert to foil all bids,” the BSF officer said. He said that 250 to 300 militants are still present at the launch pads across the LoC, who may try to infiltrate before the snowfall.