Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 8, 2020, 3:16 PM

Machhil gunfight: Three army soldiers, three militants, BSF trooper killed; two soldiers wounded

An army spokesman said that at around 1 am, a BSF patrolling party noticed suspicious movement near the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) or the LoC fence, about 3.5 KM from the LoC.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 8, 2020, 3:16 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

A fierce gunfight broke out near the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday, in which three army soldiers, three militants and a Border Security Force (BSF) trooper were killed and two soldiers wounded.

An army spokesman said that at around 0100 hours, a BSF patrolling party noticed suspicious movement near the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS)  or the LoC fence, about 3.5 KM from the LoC. 

Trending News
File Photo

J&K reports 5 coronavirus deaths, 555 fresh cases

Javid Hassan Baig. Image Source: Twitter

Apni Party welcomes PAGD decision to contest elections

Representational Image

Militant, BSF trooper killed as infiltration bid foiled along LoC in north Kashmir's Kupwara

He said a firefight ensued in which one militant was killed. “A BSF soldier was killed in action( KIA). Firefight stopped at 0400h,” he said.

The spokesman said that more troops were rushed to the area and the movement of militants was tracked by surveillance devices. 

“Contact was re-established at 1020h when heavy fire was drawn by own search parties approximately 1.5 km from the LoC,” he said.

Latest News
File Photo

J&K reports 5 coronavirus deaths, 555 fresh cases

Army convoy making their way uphill towards Ladakh via Sonamarg in June. File Photo/ GK

India, China agree to exercise restraint along LAC in Ladakh

Javid Hassan Baig. Image Source: Twitter

Apni Party welcomes PAGD decision to contest elections

Representational Image

Bollywood celebrates 'new dawn' as Joe Biden becomes US President, Kamala Harris VP

In the ensuing firefight, he said, two more militants were killed. “Own troops suffered three KIA and two injured. Injured soldiers have been evacuated. Operation is in progress. Details will follow,” he added.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News