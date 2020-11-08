Machhil gunfight: Three army soldiers, three militants, BSF trooper killed; two soldiers wounded

A fierce gunfight broke out near the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday, in which three army soldiers, three militants and a Border Security Force (BSF) trooper were killed and two soldiers wounded.

An army spokesman said that at around 0100 hours, a BSF patrolling party noticed suspicious movement near the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) or the LoC fence, about 3.5 KM from the LoC.

He said a firefight ensued in which one militant was killed. “A BSF soldier was killed in action( KIA). Firefight stopped at 0400h,” he said.

The spokesman said that more troops were rushed to the area and the movement of militants was tracked by surveillance devices.

“Contact was re-established at 1020h when heavy fire was drawn by own search parties approximately 1.5 km from the LoC,” he said.

In the ensuing firefight, he said, two more militants were killed. “Own troops suffered three KIA and two injured. Injured soldiers have been evacuated. Operation is in progress. Details will follow,” he added.