Maha: With no smartphone for online classes, teen kills self

The incident took place in Ond village, 10 km from Karad town last week, an official said.
A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide, as she did not have a smartphone to attend online classes, in Karad tehsil of Maharashtra’s Satara district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the deceased minor’s mother, who works as a labourer, the Class 9 student had asked for a smartphone for online classes and despite being promised one, she hanged herself from the ceiling at her home, inspector K M Dhumal of Karad taluka police station said.

While the police did not recover any suicide note from the scene, a case of accidental death was registered in this regard, he added.

