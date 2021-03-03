Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 3, 2021, 11:05 AM

Mainly dry weather likely in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar had 2.8, Pahalgam 0.5 and Gulmarg minus 2.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 3, 2021, 11:05 AM
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Minimum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh improved on Wednesday due to partial cloud cover as the meteorological department (MeT) forecast mainly dry weather in the two union territories for the next two days.

“Minimum temperatures have improved further in J&K and Ladakh. Mainly dry weather is expected till Saturday”, an official of MET department said.

Trending News
Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Farooq Abdullah challenges ED order attaching his properties, case to be heard on March 8

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 in money laundering case

The area, he said, has been cordoned off and further investigations have been taken up.. [Screengrab]

Suspected militants trigger low-intensity IED blast in south Kashmir's Pulwama

File photo of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. [Image for representational purpose only]

Mirwaiz placed under house detention again: Hurriyat

Srinagar had 2.8, Pahalgam 0.5 and Gulmarg minus 2.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 3.6, Kargil minus 6.5 and Drass minus 13.5 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 11.9, Katra 11.5, Batote 6.3, Banihal 3.4 and Bhaderwah 4.1 as the minimum temperature.

Tagged in ,
Related News