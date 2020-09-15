Soldier killed, Major among two others wounded in Pakistan firing along LoC in Rajouri

An army soldier was killed and two others, including a Major, were injured as the armies of India and Pakistan exchanged fire along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that three soldiers of 17 Madras were injured after Pakistani army fired at them in “violation of the ceasefire agreement” in Nowshera sector. However, one of them succumbed.

The injured, identified as Major Kambley and Havildar Mahender, were shifted to Military hospital Akhnoor for treatment while the slain was identified as Rifleman A Thomas.

Confirming it, officials said army has given a “befitting” reply to the firing.