Make JK Bank's recruitment exercise fairer by according extra weightage to previous candidates: JKAP

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) senior leader and former minister Mohammad Dilawar Mir on Wednesday appreciated the fresh recruitment drive started by JK Bank but pressed for making this exercise more fairer by according extra weightage to the candidates who had previously appeared in the same selection process which was unjustifiably quashed by the present dispensation.

He also urged the Bank management not to insist the job aspirants for Domicile Certificates and instead accept their Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) as bonafide residential proofs during the fresh selection process.

In a statement issued here, Mir observed that the aspiring candidates cannot be asked for Domicile Certificates as they are in possession of PRC’s which have been issued by the competent authorities from time to time as genuine residential proofs.

The JKAP senior leader also remarked that the terms and conditions of the recruitment exercise need to be re-considered leniently in light of the crippling situation created by the COVID-19 for the job aspirants of J&K.

“While it is appreciable that the JK Bank has invited applications for the recruitment against over 1800 vacancies of probationary officers and banking associates, it is expected from the Bank management to make this process more just and reasonable by providing extra weightage to the candidates who had previously appeared for the same recruitment which was later on declared null and void by the government,” the JKAP leader demanded.

The JKAP leader further observed that lakhs of candidates had appeared in the previous examination conducted by the JK Bank under the then Governor S.P Malik’s tenure only to wait for the government’s irrational decision of cancellation of their selection. “It is highly unfortunate that the present dispensation scrapped that recruitment process which had driven lakhs of meritorious aspirants from all regions of Jammu and Kashmir with a hope to get a dignified livelihood,” Mir said.

The former minister said that it was highly ironic on part of the government to declare that examination process conducted under the supervision of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as null and void because it could find ‘legal infirmities’ two years after the recruitment process was over.

“Now in order to serve the interest of justice and merit and to rectify its wrongdoing, the JK Bank management should give extra points to those candidates who had successfully appeared in that examination and were waiting for results for two long years,” Mir demanded.

Mir also advised that the PRCs which are readily available with the residents of J&K and Migrant Cards for the migrant youth should be considered as bonafide residential proof for applying for all types of posts advertised by the government or the JK Bank.

The former minister hoped the fresh recruitment in the Bank would be based on rationalization and district wise requirements of its business units. “Just allowing applicants who had appeared in the recently cancelled recruitment process for the fresh recruitment is not enough. The government must compensate these candidates who lost two precious years just waiting for results and conclude the new recruitment process without any further delay,” he advocated.