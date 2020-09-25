Make Shopian case an effective deterrent against human rights violations in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday said the police’s forensic investigations confirming the identity of three slain labourers from Rajouri district who were killed in Amshipora-Shopian encounter warrants the certainty of punishment under law that can act as an effective deterrent against such human rights violations.

Reacting to the police confirmation on results of DNA samples of parents of three slain youth that have matched with those killed in Shopian encounter, Bukhari appreciated the role of police in conducting a fair investigation in the matter, sofar.

“Since the police has now confirmed that those killed in Shopian encounter were the three missing labourers from Rajouri district, the government of India must disburse adequate solatium in addition to the government jobs to the victim families in light of the Honb’le Supreme Court rulings and ensure that a stern action is taken against the culprits,” Bukhari observed.

He said the Army’s probe findings in the matter in which it admitted violations of Standard Operating Procedures, Army Conduct Rules and exceeding AFSPA guidelines, followed by DNA revelations made by the police today would certainly narrow down the growing trust deficit and alienation among people.

“Considering these incidents as prima facie extra-judicial killings, such cases must be probed without any bias. The role of local collaborators who provide concocted information to security forces in lieu of some remuneration should also be exposed and the guilty should be taken to task. And the government must ensure that an adequate monetary relief to the victim families should not be used to elide the Army’s court of inquiry from the question of blame or to avoid charges of criminal culpability on the part of security forces,” Apni Party president demanded.

He said the government of India needs to immediately curb such criminal tendencies through its concerted efforts on multiple fronts including legal as well as institutional levels. “It is not about the monetary relief but an assurance of accountability and punishment to the guilty is what can provide a sigh of relief to the victim families and ensure that justice is done,” Bukhari remarked.

Apni Party president said that the firm stand taken by the Army and now by the police in this case will go a long way in restoring lost confidence among the people. He demanded that the government must also address the demand of the victim families and hand over the bodies for their proper funeral.

Bukhari also hoped for a time bound completion of the magisterial probe ordered in Sopore youth’s killing in a more fair and transparent manner. “These fair investigations are essential for improving the accountability mechanisms within the institutions mandated for security for the people. The government of India needs to ensure that such gross human rights violations do not become precedence. There should be no tolerance for human rights violations if the government of India is sincere in its commitment to bring peace and tranquility in J&K,” Bukhari pleaded.