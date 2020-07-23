Man arrested for allegedly murdering wife in Kangan, dumping her body in Sindh nallah

Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and dumping her body in a nallah, officials said on Thursday.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the body of a woman identified as Rubeena wife of Abdul Majeed Khan a resident of Gonchi Mohallah Akhal in Kangan was recovered from nallah Sindh on July 14.

He said the investigation has revealed that the deceased was murdered by her husband at home before dumping her body in nallah Sindh with the help of his brother.

He said that the brother of the accused has also been arrested.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal told Greater Kashmir that the husband of the deceased woman has been arrested. He said that the estranged relationship between the husband and wife led to this crime.

A case under relevant sections of law including charges of murder has been registered at police station Kangan, he said.