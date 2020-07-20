Man arrested for jumping security checkpoint in J&K's Beerwah

Police on Sunday arrested a man after he allegedly ignored the signal to stop at a security checkpoint in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

“At about 08:40 pm, a police naka party at Beerwah Chowk in Budgam signalled a car bearing Delhi registration number to stop, but the driver ignored the signal and tried to run away,” a police official said.

He said the naka party fired a few rounds in the air, following which the driver halted the car.

The driver, identified as Zahid Majeed Ahanger of Srinagar, was arrested by police, the official said.

He added that no loss of any life or injury was reported in the incident.