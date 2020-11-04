Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: November 4, 2020, 7:02 PM

Man booked for posting obscene pictures on social media to blackmail woman in south Kashmir: Police

Acting swiftly on the complaint, police have identified and arrested the accused,
Representational Pic
Police in Awantipora tehsil of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district have booked a man for posting obscene pictures of a woman on social media to blackmail her, officials said on Wednesday.

“Awantipora Police took cognizance of a complaint received by PS Pampore from the family of a lady stating that some miscreants have been blackmailing her and uploaded her obscene pictures on social media which poses intimidation to her modesty,” said a spokesman, in a statement.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, police have identified and arrested the accused, who was identified as Asif Rasool Wani, a resident of Drangabal Pampore. He has been shifted to Police Station Pampore where he remains in custody.

A case vide FIR Number 89/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Pampore and investigation has been initiated, said the spokesman.

Persons found indulging in any criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the social crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units, he added.

