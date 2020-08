A 48-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle in Lalad area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday morning.

Reports said that a man, identified as Abdul Rashid Ganaie, was crushed to death after being hit by a speeding car bearing no. JK15 3006 at Sopore-Srinagar highway in Lalad area of Sopore.

Police sources said that the driver has been arrested and a case in this regard registered at police station Tarzoo.