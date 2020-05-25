Man dead, son injured in Bandipora road accident

A man died and his son was injured after their motorcycle met with an accident in Magnipora village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday, reports said.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency KNO reported that a motorcycle bearing registration number JK15-2362 skidded off the road in Magnipora village, along the Bandipora-Sopore road, resulting in grievous injuries to a father-son riding the bike.

The injured were rushed to Government district hospital Bandipora where doctors declared Mohammad Ramzan Kumar son of Ghulam Ahmad Kumar of Nowpora as brought dead, while the condition of his son identified as Mohammad Shafi was stated to be stable, when last reports came in.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family members for last rites after completing legal formalities. A case under relevant sections of