Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 19, 2020, 11:29 AM

Man dies of COVID-19 in Kashmir

He said the patient died of cardiac arrest.
Representational Pic

A 55-year-old man, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here on Tuesday, taking the coronavirus death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 17, officials said.

The man from Baramulla district in north Kashmir died at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital this morning, Medical Superintendent, SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan told PTI.

He said the patient died of cardiac arrest.

The man was a cancer patient and had tested positive for coronavirus, Dr Jan said.

With his death, the number of COVID-related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 17.

