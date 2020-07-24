Man dies of electric shock in north Kashmir's Baramulla

A 45-year-old man died of electric shock in Tilgam area of Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday evening.

Reports said that Abdul Ahad Ganaie, son of Ghulam Ahmad Ganaie, a resident of Tilgam, received an electric shock while he was repairing an electric wire at Jamia Masjid Tilgam. He was rushed to SDH Kreeri where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

SHO Kreeri, Athar Pervaiz confirmed the incident, saying after legal formalities his body was handed over to his family for last rites.