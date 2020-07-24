Kashmir, Latest News
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore ,
UPDATED: July 24, 2020, 8:19 PM

Man dies of electric shock in north Kashmir's Baramulla

SHO Kreeri, Athar Pervaiz confirmed the incident, saying after legal formalities his body was handed over to his family for last rites.
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore ,
UPDATED: July 24, 2020, 8:19 PM
Representational pic
Representational pic

A 45-year-old man died of electric shock in Tilgam area of Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday evening. 

Reports said that Abdul Ahad Ganaie, son of Ghulam Ahmad Ganaie, a resident of Tilgam, received an electric shock while he was repairing an electric wire at Jamia Masjid Tilgam. He was rushed to SDH Kreeri where doctors declared him dead on arrival. 

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

ASI among 13 die of Covid-19 in past 24 hours; J&K toll 298

File Pic

48 travelers among 353 new covid-19 cases in J&K, overall tally 16782

File Representational Pic

Paramedic tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora, 12 staffers quarantined

SHO Kreeri, Athar Pervaiz confirmed the incident, saying after legal formalities his body was handed over to his family for last rites.

Related News