Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 21, 2020, 10:14 AM

Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Police has registered a case and initiated investigations in this regard
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 21, 2020, 10:14 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A man was on Wednesday found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ranipora village of Shangus in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that panic gripped Ranipora village after the locals spotted the body of a man lying on the ground.

Trending News

World Statistics Day celebrated In Budgam

Representational Image

ACB arrests ex-AEE, EE, contractor in corruption case

SKUAST-K holds training programme on women empowerment

“The locals immediately informed the police,” they said, adding a team was rushed to the area and the body was taken away.

They said the deceased was later identified as Muhammad Yaseen Kiyani, son of Barkatullah of Rakhi Brah.

Police has registered a case and initiated investigations in this regard, they added

Related News