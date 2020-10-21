Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in south Kashmir's Anantnag

A man was on Wednesday found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ranipora village of Shangus in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that panic gripped Ranipora village after the locals spotted the body of a man lying on the ground.

“The locals immediately informed the police,” they said, adding a team was rushed to the area and the body was taken away.

They said the deceased was later identified as Muhammad Yaseen Kiyani, son of Barkatullah of Rakhi Brah.

Police has registered a case and initiated investigations in this regard, they added