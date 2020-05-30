Man hacked to death after land dispute turns ugly in Poonch

A 60-year-old man was hacked to death allegedly by his relatives over a land dispute in Surankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, reports said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Angral told news agency GNS that the man, identified as Mohammad Alam, was hacked to death over a land dispute.

Station House Officer and his team, the officer said, visited the spot and arrested one person so far in connection with the incident. “A case has been registered and further investigations are underway,” he added.

Local reports suggested that the incident took place around 10:30 a.m. when Alam started to plough a field in his village, Mohra Bacha in Surankote.

However, they said, some persons objected to it which led to an altercation and the subsequent killing.