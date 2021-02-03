Jammu, Latest News
Man held for running job racket, duping youth in J&K

Qadri had served as an employee of the forest department but was later dismissed from service. He also has 8 criminal cases registered against him in different police stations, they said.
The crime branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly forging government appointment orders to cheat unemployed youth in the union territory, officials said.

Manzoor Hussain Qadri along with co-accused Mushtaq Ahmed Ganai and Fayaz Ahmed Dar used to lure unemployed youth on the pretext of arranging jobs in the forest department and various other government departments, they said.

A written complaint was lodged with the crime branch in Jammu by Raman Kattru and others, alleging that the accused persons on the pretext of arranging government jobs duped them after issuing fake appointment orders in their favour, they said.

In 2013, the complainant met Dar, who introduced him to Qadri, and they promised to arrange a government job in the J-K forest department for them, they said.

He was given an appointment order for the post of forester and asked to pay Rs 4,50,000, they said, adding, Kattru managed the money by selling his wife’s jewellery.

The accused also duped many other job seekers in a similar way.

