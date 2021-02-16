Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 5:05 PM

Man held in south Kashmir's Pulwama with toy pistol, SLR cartridges: Police

Sheikh was allegedly trying to extort money from some people in the area, the official said, adding that an inquiry is being conducted by the police to ascertain how the cartridges came into his possession.
Representational Photo

Security forces arrested a man with a toy pistol and live cartridges for self-loading rifles (SLRs) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, police said.

Rafeeq Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of the Dalwach Khag area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, was apprehended by a patrolling party comprising police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the Barsoo area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said a toy pistol, a knife and four live cartridges for SLRs were seized from his possession.

Sheikh was allegedly trying to extort money from some people in the area, the official said, adding that an inquiry is being conducted by the police to ascertain how the cartridges came into his possession.

