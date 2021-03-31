Man held with explosive material in J&K's Doda: Army

Security forces on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a person along with 9. 75 kilograms of explosive in the form of 78 gelatine sticks and 275 meters wire in Doda district of Jammu division.

News agency KNO, while quoting an Army statement, reported that the explosive material was recovered on Tuesday from Gundna area of Doda district during an operation following specific intelligence.

It said that the recovery includes 78 Gelatin sticks with explosive weighing 9.75 kg, and 275 meters wire.

Army said further investigation was going on in the case.

Notably, the recovery comes days after a similar consignment of gelatin sticks and allied material was recovered from a hideout near a hydel power project in Kishtwar district.