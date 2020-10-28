Kashmir, Latest News, Pir Panjal
Man injured in bear attack in J&K's Poonch

Ishaaq left his home this morning for some work when he was mauled by a bear on his way.
A man was critically injured today morning in an attack by a wild bear in Nedarya Haadi Bada village of Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The injured has been identified as Ishaaq Lateef son of Abdul Lateef, a resident of Nedarya Haadi Bada village.

Reports said Ishaaq left his home this morning for some work when he was mauled by a bear on his way.

After being noticed by several locals, he was immediately rushed to the sub-district hospital Mandi where he was treated. “He is stable,” a doctor said.

