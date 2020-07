A man was critically injured after a bear attacked him in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday.

Reports said a bear appeared near Cherwan village around 7 am and attacked Abdul Rashid Tenda son of Shams Din Tenda a resident of Thune Kangan, injuring him critically.

The injured was rushed to sub district hospital Kangan where from he was shifted to Srinagar for advanced treatment.