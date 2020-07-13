Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Kathua,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 8:29 PM

Man killed in clash between two groups in J-K's Kathua

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after post-mortem for the last rites late this afternoon,
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A 30-year-old man was killed in a scuffle between two groups over a petty issue in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Deepak Kumar, a resident of Badala village of Nagri, and his friends were involved in a scuffle with some youths of Chack Drab Khan village around 10.30 pm on Sunday, a police official said.

Kumar collapsed during the scuffle and was rushed to Kathua district hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

“A case of murder has been registered against two identified persons in connection with the death of Kumar,” he said, adding police have formed six teams to nab the accused who are at large.

He said around a dozen people have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after post-mortem for the last rites late this afternoon, the official said.

