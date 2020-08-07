Man killed in cross-LoC shelling in J&K's Poonch

An elderly man was killed in cross border shelling in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. This was second such killing in the day.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Mohammad Sadiq son of Firoza resident of Tain Mankote village of Mendhar sub division in Poonch district.

Officials said that on Friday evening at around 08 PM, Pak army violated ceasefire in KG Mankote and Mendhar LoC sectors of Mendhar sub division.

“Victim was in the verandah of his house when a mortar shell exploded nearby and multiple splinters pierced his body and he died on the spot,” said an official.

He added that the body of the victim is still at his house as intense shelling is going on in the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral confirmed the death.

Earlier, a civilian was killed and several others wounded in cross LoC shelling in Kupwara district.