Man missing after attacked by bear in central Kashmir's Kangan

A man has gone missing while two others were injured after the trio were injured in a bear attack while on a trek to Dumail area in upper reaches of Naranag in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday morning.

Police suspect the missing man, identified as Javiad Nabi Mir might have suffered a fall after the beat attack.

The injured duo Asif Mehmood Mir and Owais Bhat have been rescued and shifted to a local hospital for treatment. Reports said that the two suffered further injuries after the car they were being shifted to a health facility met an accident near Burnbugh Kangan.

SDPO Kangan Yasir Qadri told Greater Kashmir that three friends had gone for fishing in the area where they were attacked by a wild bear.

The missing man is believed to have fallen from top of the mountain after the bear attack, Qadri said adding that efforts are on to trace him.