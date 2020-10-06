Man sets woman on fire after she insists on marriage

A man allegedly set on fire a married woman with whom he had been living after she insisted him to marry her in Sitapur district, police said Tuesday.

The woman, around 25, has been referred to a Lucknow hospital with serious burn injuries, Superintendent of Police RP Singh said.

Pratap, a resident of Shahjahanpur, and his accomplice Kaushal set the woman on fire in Devkali village on Monday evening after she insisted that he marry her, Singh said.

An FIR has been registered and a hunt is on to arrest the accused.