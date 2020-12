A man was injured after being shot outside his house in Draj village of Kotranka in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir last night.

A police official said that Ranjit Singh was shot by unknown assailants outside his house around midnight.

“His family members and neighbours rushed him to CHC Kandi from where he was shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri for advanced treatment,” said the official.

Police have taken cognizance and are investigating the issue, added the official.