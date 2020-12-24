Man working with private company electrocuted to death In Anantnag

A man was electrocuted to death in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday, officials said.

They said the man, working with a private company, was at work when he received an electric shock in the Nambal area of the district this afternoon. The man was taken to PHC Mattan where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Confirming it, BMO Mattan Dr Saleem told news agency GNS that the man, Anas Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Rehman Bhat of Hapatnar, was brought dead to the facility. “His postmortem is being carried out at GMC Anantnag,” he added.