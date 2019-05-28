Man wounded after gunmen fire at him in north Kashmir's Sopore

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday shot at and injured a man in Zaloora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

According to news agency GNS, gunmen fired upon Feroz Ahmad Gojri (34) at his home in Zaloora. In the incident, Feroz received two bullet wounds in his thighs.

A police officer confirmed the incident and said that Gojri was immediately rushed to district hospital Handwara for treatment.

Soon after the incident a joint team of army and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area to nab the assailants, he said.

Last night, gunmen shot dead a man in Babagund village of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.