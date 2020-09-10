Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 10, 2020, 10:07 AM

Man's body fished out from Wular lake after nine days

the man had drowned while grazing his cattle in the area.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 10, 2020, 10:07 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The body of a 45-year-old man who had drowned in Wular lake last week near Zalwan was fished out Thursday morning from the water body in Laharwalpora area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body of Hussain Ahmad Khatana son of Makhna Khatana a resident of Tanghat Pethkoot was fished out after nine days from the lake.

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Representational Pic

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

A man's sample is being taken for COVID-19 testing. Mir Imran/GK

1578 covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 50000

GK Photo

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Delina, two others injured

He said that the man had drowned while grazing his cattle in the area.

He said that the body has been taken to district hospital Bandipora and after medical and legal formalities the body will be handed over to legal heirs for last rites.

Related News