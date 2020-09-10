Man's body fished out from Wular lake after nine days

The body of a 45-year-old man who had drowned in Wular lake last week near Zalwan was fished out Thursday morning from the water body in Laharwalpora area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body of Hussain Ahmad Khatana son of Makhna Khatana a resident of Tanghat Pethkoot was fished out after nine days from the lake.

He said that the man had drowned while grazing his cattle in the area.

He said that the body has been taken to district hospital Bandipora and after medical and legal formalities the body will be handed over to legal heirs for last rites.