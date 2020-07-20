Man's body recovered from Chenab river nearly two years after he went missing

A middle-aged man’s body was recovered from river Chenab on Monday, 22 months after he went missing in Doda district of Jammu region, officials said.

They said that following the information by locals that a body was floating in the river, a police team was rushed to the spot.

The deceased was identified as Showkat Ali son of Gulam Mohammad of Akramabad. A police official said that Ali was a Municipality Community Worker and was missing from last 22 months.

SHO Doda, Munir Khan told news agency GNS that a missing report was already registered with the police. “After legal formalities, the body was handed over to his legal heirs for last rites,” the officer added.