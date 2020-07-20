Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Jammu ,
UPDATED: July 20, 2020, 5:01 PM

Man's body recovered from Chenab river nearly two years after he went missing

The deceased was identified as Showkat Ali son of Gulam Mohammad of Akramabad.
GK Web Desk
Jammu ,
UPDATED: July 20, 2020, 5:01 PM
File Representational Photo
File Representational Photo

A middle-aged man’s body was recovered from river Chenab on Monday, 22 months after he went missing in Doda district of Jammu region, officials said.

They said that following the information by locals that a body was floating in the river, a police team was rushed to the spot.

Trending News
File Photo

Security forces launch search operation in north Kashmir's Sopore

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Three more die of Covid-19 in Kashmir, J&K toll 259

File Photo

96-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19; J&K toll 256

Greater Kashmir

Students pursuing diploma in Pharmacy stare at uncertain future

The deceased was identified as Showkat Ali son of Gulam Mohammad of Akramabad. A police official said that Ali was a Municipality Community Worker and was missing from last 22 months.

SHO Doda, Munir Khan told news agency GNS that a missing report was already registered with the police. “After legal formalities, the body was handed over to his legal heirs for last rites,” the officer added.

Related News