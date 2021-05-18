'Marriages made in heavens not DC offices': Aijaz Asad urges people to get e-permission for weddings

With people thronging the office of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar in large numbers for obtaining permission for weddings amid the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown thereby risking disease transmission, DC Srinagar Aijaz Asad on Tuesday urged people to get the passes online instead.

In a video that was widely shared on the internet, people in good numbers were seen jostling outside the main entry of the office of DC Srinagar purportedly to get permission for wedding functions amid the lockdown.

Amid concerns by people over the risk of disease spreading through such crowds of people, the district administration Srinagar insisted on obtaining the permissions through online mode rather than visiting the DC office in person.

“Why should people rush to DC’s Office to seek marriage permission,is the system so weak that even these permissions, can’t b made available online & one has to necessarily go out during lockdown? By the way how will one reach the DC office, if curfew/ lockdown is in place? ” tweeted a user while tagging DC Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad.

Aijaz promptly responded asking people to get the online passes on the dedicated online portal epass-srinagar.nic.net.in set up by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for the purpose.

“Marriages are made in heavens and not in DC offices. No visit for permission required at all. To adhere to the COVID protocol pl apply online, ” Aijaz tweeted.

“Marriages are accomplished on Earth but pl don’t visit the DC office for permission. Apply online for adherence to COVID protocol. NIC Srinagar has launched an exclusive online Application today for this purpose. https://epass-srinagar.nic.net.in Best Wishes,” the DC wrote in another tweet.