HASEEB IBN HAMEED
Srinagar,
October 23, 2020, 1:03 PM

Massive fire at Rahim Motors in Rangreth industrial estate on Srinagar outskirts

"We were able to retrieve at least six vehicles of the customers while the rest were inside the building."
A massive fire broke out in the premises of Rahim Motors in Rangreth industrial estate on the outskirts of Srinagar in central Kashmir on Friday.


The cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit. “We were busy with our routine work when a short circuit happened and within no time the fire engulfed the entire building,” said Irfan Ahmad, who works as a mechanic at the centre.

“The fire broke out at around 10:30 am in the mechanical department and within no time it spread over to the washing section, store and painting section,” said Danish Fayaz, who heads the painting and denting department.

“Although the fire and emergency department service is next to our office, it took them more than fifteen minutes to arrange more tenders,” he said.

Danish said they were able to retrieve at least six vehicles of the customers while the rest were inside the building.

An official of the Fire and Emergency Department told Greater Kashmir that two fire engines and six water tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames. “We are trying our best to bring the fire under control as soon as possible,” he said.

