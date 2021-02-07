India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Dehradun/Gopeshwar,
UPDATED: February 7, 2021, 2:22 PM

Massive flood as glacier breaks off in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, 150 labourers missing

ITBP and NDRF teams rushed to flood-hit areas in Uttarakhand to undertake relief and rescue work, officials in New Delhi said.
Press Trust of India
Dehradun/Gopeshwar,
UPDATED: February 7, 2021, 2:22 PM
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangering the lives of people living along its banks. Massive destruction is feared.

More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal.     

Trending News
Representational Photo

House gutted in 'mysterious' fire incident

Image for representational purpose only [File]

5 Tulail villages without electricity all winter

Handwara villagers protest non-availability of passenger transport

Development or Desolation | Projected as 'tourist village' in 2012, Saderkoot still craves for progress

“Representatives of the power project have told me that they are not being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site,” she said. 

Though details are awaited, several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert.                           

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat appealed to people to not spread rumours through old flood videos. He said all districts concerned have been alerted and people have been asked not to go near the Ganga.

Latest News
Greater Kashmir

3 injured in wild animal attack, hospitalised

Representational Photo

House gutted in 'mysterious' fire incident

Greater Kashmir

ZEO office Baljarala shifted

Greater Kashmir

Health Deptt holds certificate distribution camp at Budhal

Rawat cancelled all his programmes scheduled for the day. He is likely to visit Chamoli to take stock of the situation.

ITBP and NDRF teams rushed to flood-hit areas in Uttarakhand to undertake relief and rescue work, officials in New Delhi said.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News