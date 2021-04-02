Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: April 2, 2021, 2:53 PM

Massive revamp in security cover of politicians facing threats: IGP Kashmir

Says BJP more vulnerable among all political parties; amended SoPs, will change security guards where needed, additional training to be given to security guards protecting VIPs, politicians
IGP Vijay Kumar during a press conference at Srinagar on Friday. [GK Photo]
IGP Vijay Kumar during a press conference at Srinagar on Friday. [GK Photo]

Jammu and Kashmir police is all set to go for a massive revamp in the security cover of politicians facing threats from the militants while there will be a fresh advisory and training to the policemen guarding the VIPs and politicians, officials said.

Addressing a press conference at PCR Srinagar, the IGP Kashmir said there have been enough deliberations on reviewing the security cover of politicians including those facing threats.

“Our men deployed for the protection of VIPs, other politicians will get fresh training sessions, new SoPs and advisories. I assure you that if there is any bid from militants to target politicians, that will be foiled,” the IGP said in reply to a question, reported news agency KNO.

He said that among all the political parties BJP was more vulnerable and accordingly police will take concrete measures to ensure fool-proof security cover to those facing threats from militants.

“We can’t give security to everyone, but those who face threats and are vulnerable, will be provided enough security cover,” he said.

“We will change the security guards wherever needed and accordingly enhance the cover of those who need it the most.”

