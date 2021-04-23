Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 10:53 AM

Maximum, minimum temperatures drop across J&K

"Weather is expected to remain dry from Saturday onwards till April end", an official of the MET department said.
A man crosses a foot-bridge in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district amid snowfall on Thursday, April 22, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
A man crosses a foot-bridge in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district amid snowfall on Thursday, April 22, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Rain and light snowfall occurred in J&K and Ladakh on Friday, bringing down the day and night temperatures in both the union territories.

“At present the weather is mainly cloudy with rain in some areas of both Jammu and Kashmir. Weather is right now cloudy with snowfall in higher reaches of Ladakh.

“In both union territories weather is expected to remain dry from Saturday onwards till April end”, an official of the MET department said.

Srinagar had 4.6, Pahalgam 0.8 and Gulmarg minus 0.2 as the minimum temperature today while the normal for these three places would be 8.9, 4.0 and 3.3 respectively.

Leh town of Ladakh had 1.9, Kargil 0.8 and Drass minus 2.5 as the lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 13.8, Katra 11.6, Batote 5.4, Banihal 5.6 and Bhaderwah 6.8 as the minimum temperature.

