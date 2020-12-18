MBBS students protest against SKIMS admin for not holding clinical classes

Over 250 MBBS students on Friday morning staged a protest in the premises of SKIMS Medical College Srinagar against the administration for not taking concrete steps to start the clinical classes, forcing them to face hardships.

The protesting MBBS students told news agency KNO that for the past over six months not a single clinical class was held nor has the administration vacated the designated COVID staff from hostels.

The Covid staff has been accommodated at the hostels for which students have already paid, they said, adding that no clinical posting has been done so far since the entire hospital has been designated as Covid hospital even after the class work resumed a month back, thus leaving them to lurch at large.

“Even now, the Covid staff has occupied the hostel rooms despite the students having already paid the hefty amount as hostel fee.”

“After repeated requests to shift them, nothing was done by the administration leaving the students to suffer and face immense problems”, they said.

The MBBS students said that due to the neglecting attitude of the administration especially the Principal Government Medical College, eight students have so far tested positive for Covid-19 after they came in contact with the Covid staff within the hostel which is highly worrying and disturbing for the students.

“We are not being allowed to enter the hospital or college entirely for the clinical purpose, which has taken a hit at our academics while the classes are only held at wards,” they said.

Nearly 500 MBBS students are suffering due to the negligent attitude and non-seriousness of the administration towards the enrolled students despite knowing the challenges faced, the protesting students said.