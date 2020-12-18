Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 1:44 PM

MBBS students protest against SKIMS admin for not holding clinical classes

Nearly 500 MBBS students are suffering due to the negligent attitude and non-seriousness of the administration towards the enrolled students
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 1:44 PM
Photo Source: KNO
Photo Source: KNO

Over 250 MBBS students on Friday morning staged a protest in the premises of SKIMS Medical College Srinagar against the administration for not taking concrete steps to start the clinical classes, forcing them to face hardships.

The protesting MBBS students told news agency KNO that for the past over six months not a single clinical class was held nor has the administration vacated the designated COVID staff from hostels.

Trending News
GK Photo

'Chillai Kalan' - harshest period of winter - begins in Kashmir

Representational Image

Woman found dead in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Bodh Gaya Global Dialogue on 'Sustainable Development, Heritage & Enlightenment' | LG Sinha addresses valedictory session of IGNCA

Kupwara job aspirants demand screening test

The Covid staff has been accommodated at the hostels for which students have already paid, they said, adding that no clinical posting has been done so far since the entire hospital has been designated as Covid hospital even after the class work resumed a month back, thus leaving them to lurch at large.

“Even now, the Covid staff has occupied the hostel rooms despite the students having already paid the hefty amount as hostel fee.”

“After repeated requests to shift them, nothing was done by the administration leaving the students to suffer and face immense problems”, they said.

Latest News
Image for representational purpose only. Source: Wikipedia/ Hoko

NSO Group hacked 36 journalists' iPhones with spyware: Report

Flag of Saudi Arabia / [Photo for only Representational Purpose]

Saudi Arabia suspends international flights over renewed virus fears

GK Photo

'Chillai Kalan' - harshest period of winter - begins in Kashmir

Representational Photo

India reports 24,337 new cases; tally increases to 1,00,55,560

The MBBS students said that due to the neglecting attitude of the administration especially the Principal Government Medical College, eight students have so far tested positive for Covid-19 after they came in contact with the Covid staff within the hostel which is highly worrying and disturbing for the students.

“We are not being allowed to enter the hospital or college entirely for the clinical purpose, which has taken a hit at our academics while the classes are only held at wards,” they said.

Nearly 500 MBBS students are suffering due to the negligent attitude and non-seriousness of the administration towards the enrolled students despite knowing the challenges faced, the protesting students said.

Tagged in , ,
Related News