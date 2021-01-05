Medical Officer suspended for unauthorized absence from duty at PHC Khiram

Kashmir, Latest News
Representational Photo
The district administration Anantnag on Tuesday suspended a Medical Officer posted at Primary Health Khiram in southern Kashmir for unauthorized absence from the duty.

An order in this regard, of which a copy lies with news agency GNS, read that “Pending enquiry into the ‘unauthorized absence from duties’, Dr. Faheem Shah, Medical Officer, PHC Khiram is placed under suspension with immediate effect and attached with Block Medical Officer, Bijbehara.”

“Additional Deputy Commissioner (S) shall conduct an enquiry and furnish a detailed report within 5 days positively”, the order reads further.

