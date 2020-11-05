Mehbooba Mufti arrives in Jammu amid protests by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena

PDP President and Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today reached Jammu amid protests organised by different right-wing groups outside the Jammu airport.

As soon as Mehbooba Mufti came out of the airport at Satwari, the activists of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and Shiv Sena staged a protest demonstration against her arrival while showing her black flags.

However, a strong contingent of police personnel restricted the movement of the protesters and escorted Mufti safely out of the airport.

Rakesh Sharma, President of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, who was leading the protest at Satwari said: “We are protesting against the arrival of Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu. It is the land of martyrs and we will not allow her to step on this land. The Gupkar Agenda will not be allowed to flourish in Jammu. We will also oppose Jammu based leaders who will become part of Gupkar Alliance.”

Sharma said that Jammu is the land of nationalist people. “Those who do not accept our constitution and flag, we will not allow such people,” he added.

Shiv Sena leaders protesting the arrival of Mufti said the PDP president should apologise for her flag remarks.

Insiders in PDP told Greater Kashmir that the party president will hold an informal meeting with the party leaders of Jammu today. “We will meet the party president and discuss the present political situation. However, tomorrow, Mehbooba Mufti will also hold a formal meeting at PDP’s Gandhi Nagar office where threadbare discussion will be held on the present political scenario post-August 2019, especially after new land laws were notified,” said a senior PDP leader.

National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah is also visiting Jammu tomorrow and he is scheduled to hold a meeting of the party leaders at their headquarters.

On November 7, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will also hold its first meeting in Jammu at the residence of Dr Farooq Abdullah at Bathindi.