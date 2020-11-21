Kashmir, Latest News
Gulzar Bhat
Pulwama ,
UPDATED: November 21, 2020, 3:40 PM

Mehbooba Mufti barred from visiting Rambi Ara in south Kashmir's Pulwama: PDP official

He alleged that the area had been made off-limits to locals.
Gulzar Bhat
Pulwama ,
UPDATED: November 21, 2020, 3:40 PM
Scrrengrab of the video posted by JKPDP's twitter account.
Scrrengrab of the video posted by JKPDP’s twitter account.

Former Chief Minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti was on Saturday barred from visiting Rambi Ara stream in Lassipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A PDP worker accompanying Mufti told Greater Kashmir that administration did not allow Mufti to visit the stream.

Trending News
File Photo

Centre sabotaging participation of non-BJP political parties in DDC polls: Mehbooba

Representational Photo

Two JeM militant associates arrested in south Kashmir's Awantipora: Police

Representational Photo

During polls, released militants/OGWs summoned to update profiles: J&K police

He said that Mufti along with her party workers tried to visit the area after it came to her notice that contracts for the extraction of sand from the stream had been outsourced to outsiders through illegal tandering.

He alleged that the area had been made off-limits to locals.

Tagged in , ,
Related News