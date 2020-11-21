Mehbooba Mufti barred from visiting Rambi Ara in south Kashmir's Pulwama: PDP official

Former Chief Minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti was on Saturday barred from visiting Rambi Ara stream in Lassipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A PDP worker accompanying Mufti told Greater Kashmir that administration did not allow Mufti to visit the stream.

He said that Mufti along with her party workers tried to visit the area after it came to her notice that contracts for the extraction of sand from the stream had been outsourced to outsiders through illegal tandering.

Party president @MehboobaMufti stopped by administration while enroute Rambiaar Nalla where illegal extraction ongoing from last one year. Unabated loot of natural resources and a ecological disaster in the making with serious ramifactions. Sand mafia working in broad daylight. pic.twitter.com/ODtCI7kYi4— J&K PDP Youth (@YouthJKPDP) November 21, 2020

He alleged that the area had been made off-limits to locals.