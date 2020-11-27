Mehbooba Mufti says administration denied her press meet in Srinagar

Hours after she was detained, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that the press was barred by the authorities from entering her residence in Srinagar.

“Press has been barred from entering my residence in Srinagar. This despite no written orders explaining my arbitrary detention. Kashmir is an open air prison where no one has the right to express their opinion,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

A large number of policemen were deployed outside her residence, news agency IANS reported.

Earlier on Friday, Mehbooba Mufti had alleged that she was detained and stopped from visiting the residence of party leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested by the NIA on Wednesday.

Accusing the administration of being biased, Mehbooba alleged that she was prevented from meeting Parra’s family on the pretext of security, while the BJP leaders and Union Ministers were allowed to travel across Kashmir.

“I have been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit Waheed Parra’s family in Pulwama,” she tweeted.

She said her daughter Iltija Mufti, who also wanted to visit Parra’s home and meet with his family, has also been placed under house arrest.

The NIA on Wednesday arrested PDP leader Waheed Parra in connection with former Deputy Superintendent Davinder Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen militant Naveed Babu case for supporting the proscribed militant outfit in a conspiracy case.