Latest News, Srinagar
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 23, 2020, 1:09 PM

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter wants her mother's name changed in passport

A notice stating this was published in a local newspaper by Irtiqa Javed.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 23, 2020, 1:09 PM
File Photo of Irtiqa Mufti
File Photo of Irtiqa Mufti

The younger daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has sought to change her mother’s name in her passport to Mehbooba Syed.

A notice stating this was published in a local newspaper by Irtiqa Javed.

Trending News
File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

90-year-old man, CRPF trooper among seven die of COVID-19 in J&K

Andrabi gets 'India Inspiration Women award'

'Will support efforts for restoration of Art 370'

Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of GM Rather

“I, Irtiqa Javed, daughter of Javed Iqbal Shah Resident of Fairview House Gupkar Road, Srinagar, Kashmir 190001 want to change the name of my mother in my passport from Mehbooba Mufti to Mehbooba Syed.

“If anybody has any objection regarding the same may please contact the concerned authorities within the period of seven days after that no objections will be entertained,” the notice read.

Mehbooba Mufti and her husband are not living together.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Govt directs competent authorities to issue domicile certificates within five working days

GK Photo

Three of nomad family, livestock buried under landslide in Mahore

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

90-year-old man, CRPF trooper among seven die of COVID-19 in J&K

File Photo of US President Donald Trump

Trump appreciates India for releasing American pastor

The couple have two daughters — Iltija and Irtiqa. While the elder daughter has followed in the footsteps of her mother and taken on the Mufti surname, the younger one appears to be closer to her father.

Mehbooba is under detention at her official residence here that has been declared a subsidiary jail.

She was among hundreds of people who were taken into preventive custody hours ahead of the Centre revoking the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir and breaking the state into two union territories on August 5 last year.

Related News