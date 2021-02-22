Mehbooba Mufti re-elected PDP president

Former chief minister of erstwhile J&K state, Mehbooba Mufti was on Monday re-elected as the president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mehbooba has been the party president since 2016, after succeeding her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, who passed away in January 2016.

News agency KNO quoted a PDP spokesman saying that Mehbooba was unanimously re-elected as party president for the period of three years, adding that her name was proposed by senior party leaders including Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura and Khurshid Aalam.

Sources said that members of the electoral college from Kashmir and Jammu provinces voted to elect the party president in Srinagar and Jammu respectively.

Notably, the three-year term of Mehbooba as the party president ended on October 31 last year but fresh elections as per the spokesman were not held due to COVID–19 pandemic.

Ms @MehboobaMufti unanimously re-elected as @jkpdp president for a period of three years. Her name was proposed by senior leaders Mr G N L Hanjura and seconded by Mr Khurshid Alam. Senior leader Mr A R Veeri was the chairman of party election board. pic.twitter.com/ahB7jeN2n2— J&K PDP (@jkpdp) February 22, 2021

For smooth conduct of the elections, Surinder Choudhary was the Returning Officer for Jammu whereas Satpal Singh Charak was Observer.

In Srinagar, the proceedings were conducted by Chairman election board A R Veeri.