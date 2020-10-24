Mehbooba's remarks on 'state flag' reflect feelings of an average Kashmiri: Soz

Former Union Minister Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Saturday seconded PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, saying that her remarks on ‘state flag’ reflected the feelings of an average Kashmiri.

“Mehbooba Mufti has reflected the feelings of an average Kashmiri by saying that she will not hold tricolor till the State’s flag is restored with the status of the State,” Soz said, in a statement.

“The question is as to what does the Union expect from the beleaguered people of Kashmir who are determined to continue their struggle for restoration of the special status. That the Modi Govt. has internationalized Kashmir issue once again is an obvious fact. It is not for nothing that the world famous intellectuals like Noam Chomsky of America and Johan Galtung of Spain have raised their voice against the treatment meted out to Kashmir by the Modi Govt. Both these high ranking intellectuals have said that Kashmir has been rendered into a prison with the entire population there as prisoners”

“So, it cannot be business as usual in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India!”

Today or tomorrow, Soz added, the abrogated Article 370 or its exact equivalent shall have to be restored.

“Otherwise, the constitutional relationship between the State and the Union would continue to remain a flawed situation,” he said.