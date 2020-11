A 40-year-old mentally unfit man died in Boniyar area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, officials said.

A police official told news agency GNS that the man identified as Jehangir Ahmad Khan (40) son of late Rahmatullah Khan of Rampur, Boniyar fell down in a wooden canal near Children’s Park and died on spot.

A police team reached the spot and a case has been registered in this regard.