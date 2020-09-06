Mentally unsound man's body fished out from Wular Lake in Bandipora

Fishermen in Wular Lake fished out a body of a 30-year-old man in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday.

According to the locals, the man was mentally unbalanced and was living alone after his mother passed away due to illness months ago.

The officials who took his body for postmortem to the hospital have identified him as Sarwar Ganaie (30), son of Ghulam Mohammad Ganaie.

Without any family member besides him at Qzipora village in town outskirts where he lived, the man had been missing since recently, they said.

The SDRF and the police accompanied by locals were searching for a 40-year old shepherd’s body who drowned near Wular Lake in Madhumati somedays ago when they retrevied Ganaie’s body, said an official.