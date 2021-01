Dead body of a mentally unsound non-local woman was recovered in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday morning, officials said.

Reports reaching GNS said that the woman used to wander around in Kupwara district for last 7-8 years and her body was found near Regipora bridge in the district.

A police officer told GNS said that the body was taken to hospital and proceedings under section 174Crpc have been initiated in this regard.