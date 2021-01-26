Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 11:15 AM

Mercury improves across J&K

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 2.4 degrees Celsius on the day while in Pahalgam and Gulmarg it was minus 7.1 and minus 11.5, respectively.
The ongoing 40-day 'Chillai Kalan' will end on January 31 after which remarkable improvement in overall weather conditions is expected. [File: Aman Farooq/ GK]
Minimum temperatures improved across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as the weather office forecast dry weather till the month end.

“Weather is likely to remain mainly dry in J&K and Ladakh till January 31. Minimum temperatures in the valley and Ladakh will remain below the freezing point during this period,” an official of the meteorological (MET) department said.

The ongoing 40-day ‘Chillai Kalan’ will end on January 31 after which remarkable improvement in overall weather conditions is expected.

Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 3.5, Kargil minus 19 and Drass minus 29 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city was at 5.9, Katra 5.7, Batote 0.4, Bannihal minus 1.2 and Bhaderwah minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.

