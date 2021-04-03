MeT predicts wet weather in J&K from Sunday afternoon  

The night temperature was below sub-zero level in many places across Kashmir as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast wet spells for next week.



According to an official at the MeT department a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) may affect the weather across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday with rains and snow likely to take place on 6th and 7th April.



Quoting the official, news agency GNS reported that Dry weather is expected till afternoon of April 4 and the weather is likely to get affected by WD from the night of 4th April.



He further said the mercury settled at 2.6°C against previous night’s 4.8°C in Srinagar. The temperature was below 3.4°C normal for this time of the year in the summer capital of J&K, the official said.



Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district recorded a low of 1.0°C against 4.7°C on the previous night. It was 4.1°C below normal for this time of the year in the place, he said.



Pahalgam, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 0.2°C against 0.7°C on the earlier night, he said.



Kokernag, recorded a low of 1.7°C against previous night’s 4.3°C, the official said.



The minimum temperature settled at minus 1.5°C in north Kashmir’s Kupwara against 0.5°C on the previous night.



Gulmarg, a famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.5°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night.