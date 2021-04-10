Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 10, 2021, 1:17 PM

MeT predicts widespread rains in J&K next week

For subsequent days, the MeT official predicted scattered or isolated light rain or thundershowers or snow at some parts while fairly to widespread rains have been forecast on April 15 and 16 respectively.
Reports said, mainly dry weather is expected in J&K for the next 24 hours with very light rain or snow at one or two places on higher reaches towards the late afternoon. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]
The J&K Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted an overall dry weather in Kashmir valley for now while forecasting fairly widespread rains on April 15 and 16 across Jammu and Kashmir. 

Quoting a MeT department, news agency GNS reported that mainly dry weather is expected in J&K for the next 24 hours with very light rain or snow at one or two places on higher reaches towards the late afternoon. 

For subsequent days, the MeT official predicted scattered or isolated light rain or thundershowers or snow at some parts while fairly to widespread rains have been forecast on April 15 and 16 respectively. 

He further informed that the minimum temperature settled at 6.8°C against 4.6°C on the previous night in Srinagar. 

The temperature in the summer capital was minus 0.1°C below normal for this time of the season.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 4.2°C against 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 0.7°C against minus 0.1°C on the earlier night. 

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 4.8°C against previous night’s 3.2°C, the official said.

Kupwara recorded a low of 3.7°C against 2.6°C on the previous night, the official said. 

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.0°C which was minus 0.5°C below normal for this time of the year in the world famous skiing resort in the north Kashmir, the official added.

