MFA GMC/GDC Srinagar deplores 'abusive' behaviour of police after senior doctor allegedly thrashed

After a senior doctor alleged that he was assaulted by the police, a doctors’ association on Monday issued a statement, “deploring” what it termed as “abusive behaviour of police personnel” towards the health workers.

“Medical Faculty Association (MFA) GMC/GDC Srinagar deplores the recent incidents of abusive behaviour of police personnel towards doctors while on their way to attend their duties in the hospitals,” read a statement, issued by the organisation.

Despite National and UT advisory to the police personnel to ensure smooth and unhindered movement of medical professionals during the lockdown period, such unfortunate incidents are disturbing and intolerable to the entire medical fraternity, it added.

“MFA has already brought the matter to the notice of Principal / Dean GMC Srinagar and while conveying its displeasure have requested her to take up the issue with the higher authorities urgently. Follow up action in the matter shall be chalked out after due deliberations in the executive body of MFA.”

The statement was issued hours after Dr Syed Maqbool, a senior cardiologist at SMHS hospital Srinagar took to social media, alleging that he was thrashed and detained by the police while he was on way to work.